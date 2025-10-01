Weather forecast raises concerns over NCL Grand Final

National Conference League bosses will decide tomorrow morning (Thursday 2 October) whether Saturday’s double-header at the Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone Rovers is to go ahead.

Siddal and West Hull are scheduled to meet in the Grand Final at 2.30pm and that match is set to be preceded by the Division One Promotion Play-Off decider between Ince Rose Bridge and Stanningley (12.30pm).

However, NCL Administrator Alan Smith said: “The weather forecast, with predicted high winds, is not ideal for Saturday. We have concerns with regards to players and spectators travelling in the expected (adverse weather) and playing in (conditions) which could become a lottery. That (would not be) fair on the players who have battled through seven months of games to get to this stage.

“We are going to decide on Thursday morning, when the forecast is more certain, whether the games will go ahead, or to postpone them for a week or two. We realise that postponing is not ideal as some players would have planned to go on holiday after this weekend, but our main concern is the safety of everyone concerned.”

He concluded: “I will update everyone once a decision has been made.”

TotalRL.com will be updated accordingly tomorrow.