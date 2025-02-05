Leading rugby league agent names surprise choice as best Super League signing for 2025

THE vast majority of Super League sides have now completed their recruitment as they look towards the start of the 2025 Super League season in earnest in mid-February.

Of course, pundits and fans alike have been giving their predictions about players and clubs, with leading rugby league agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, predicting a surprise choice for his best signing for the 2025 Super League season.

Naturally, Harrison has chosen one of his own players – St Helens winger Lewis Murphy – but his reasoning is understandable.

2022 was Murphy’s breakthrough season, having come through Wakefield Trinity’s youth ranks. In his debut campaign he went on to score an impressive 19 tries in 21 match appearances for the West Yorkshire club before suffering a horrendous ACL injury which cut short his 2023 Super League season.

The 22-year-old joined Sydney Roosters for 2024, but failed to make a first-team appearance, with the fleet-footed winger joining Saints on a two-year deal for 2025 and 2026.

And Harrison has backed Murphy to be the man, saying on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast: “We’ve not mentioned him at all on the show but I think he will score 25 tries and I think he will have such an impact.

“They need that electric pace, I think Lewis Murphy will be the best signing. I think he will do things this year, if his physical attributes will stand up to it and he will score between 25 and 30 tries.

“They haven’t had that searing pace since Regan Grace in my opinion and don’t have it like Wigan have with Jai Field and Bevan French.

“I think Lewis and Kyle Feldt could be the difference for Saints being in the top two.”

Saints’ third signing is former Brisbane Broncos livewire Tristan Sailor, though head coach Paul Wellens has lost the likes of Tommy Makinson and Lewis Dodd.