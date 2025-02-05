Danny McGuire makes overseas signing admission, who has been “a breath of fresh air” and gives verdict on relaxed visa rules

DANNY MCGUIRE believes Castleford Tigers’ assistant Brett Delaney is “an unbelievable coach”.

The two have linked up at The Jungle as number one and two for the 2025 Super League season and beyond, with the pair playing together at Leeds Rhinos and then coaching together at Hull KR.

Since taking over as head coach at Castleford, McGuire has gone about changing things up – and with Delaney’s help, he believes he is well on his way to doing just that.

“We are best mates and that always helps. There is trust and loyalty, he is an unbelievable coach,” McGuire said about Delaney.

“When I got the chance to take this job I wanted someone alongside me that would be there to support me and I would be there to help him grow.

“We’ve got a really good blend in the staff. Scott Murrell is a really good young coach and he keeps us entertained and then we’ve got Rob Nickolay from the academy who gives us a more methodical approach. We have a really nice balance.

“I want my assistants to have a voice and to challenge things. I want them to do things their way as long as we are giving the same messages to the players.

“He has been a breath of fresh air but these things take time.”

Since McGuire was a player, much has changed behind the scenes of the sport, but the ex-Leeds Rhinos stalwart is keen to focus on young players at Castleford.

The relaxing of visa restrictions in the UK means that, from now on, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK.

For McGuire, however, he would rather focus on Castleford’s own products.

“I think we’ve got to have some connection to the town so it’s important to get our academy right and make sure they come through the system,” McGuire continued.

“Regarding the new rules for Australian players, I’m not against young players coming over for a chance and trying to make a name for themselves with a view to going back such as Brad Schneider when I was at Hull KR.

“I’d be against someone who is a bit of a journeyman who is taking up another chance at 30 years old who won’t add anything to the competition.”

The Tigers do, however, have their full quota of seven overseas players for 2025 with Liam Horne, Sylvester Namo, Judah Rimbu, Jeremiah Simbiken, Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi and Tex Hoy filling those spots.

Four of those – Rimbu, Simbiken, Cini and Asi – are new signings and McGuire wants patience.

“Liam Horne has been here for a couple of years and Sylvester Namo is in his second season so I feel like it’s been easier for Jeremiah Simbiken and Judah Rimbu,” McGuire said.

“Coming to England in December when you’re from PNG, Australia or New Zealand is a challenge. When I spoke to the boys I told them they need to get themselves ready to a different feel.

“They were prepared for that and adapted really well, they’ve fitted in really well. I’m aware it will take a bit of time to settle.

“There’s always pressure for players to perform but I understand it will take time – especially as an overseas signing.”