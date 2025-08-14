League Express Podcast 101 with Tim Butcher

In the latest edition of the League Express Podcast Jake Kearnan and Martyn Sadler welcome Tim Butcher, the editor of the annual Rugby League Yearbook, to the podcast.

they talk about the origins of League Express; what it takes to research and write the Yearbook; why Huddersfield Giants changing stadiums could be a costly mistake; Leeds Rhinos re-signing coach Brad Arthur and what it means for the club; which clubs Tim would include in a 14-team Super League; his verdict on IMG’s impact on Rugby League; previewing this weekend’s blockbuster clash: Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR.

From behind-the-scenes publishing stories to passionate debates about the future of the sport, this episode delivers history, insight, and analysis for every Rugby League fan.