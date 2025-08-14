Salford Mayor speaks out following Salford Red Devils’ owner statement

SALFORD Mayor Paul Dennett has responded to the situation at the Salford Red Devils following a statement from the Super League club’s owners.

The club’s owners took aim at Salford City Council withdrawal from stadium negotiations as one of the key reasons behind their financial difficulties, as well as insisting that the future of the club is secure.

However, with players and staff still being consistently paid late, a winding up petition having been issued by HMRC and recent accusations of unpaid bills, insurance and pension payments, the situation at the Super League club is reaching boiling point.

And it’s fair to say that Dennett is worried about the unfolding events. Dennett said on a post on the council’s website: “Salford Red Devils is a historic and valued part of this city’s sporting and cultural identity. For generations, the club has played a vital role in representing Salford on the national stage and supporting the growth of rugby league in our communities.

“Salford City Council is not involved in the internal management of the club, and it does not appoint or approve ownership decisions. That is, and remains, a matter for the club.

“As fans of rugby league and the place rugby has in the fabric of our city, we share the concerns of fans. Recent reports about the increasing financial instability of the club are extremely worrying. They raise concerns about the welfare of staff and players.

“We fundamentally believe that no worker should be left unpaid, and no employee should be placed in a position of uncertainty about their future. This is a basic standard that any professional organisation must meet.

“The Council has consistently acted to support the Red Devils where possible. This includes having previously provided financial support through loan and grant support, promoting sponsorship opportunities, facilitating community partnerships, and acquiring Salford Community Stadium in 2024 to secure a long-term home for elite rugby in the city. The Council’s published Statement of Intent at the time made clear that the stadium acquisition was underpinned by a commitment to the long-term sustainability of the Salford Red Devils, as well as the wider economic, social, and community value of the site. We have worked constructively with the club across many years to help it navigate challenging periods and safeguard its future in Salford.

“We remain committed to the long-term sustainability of professional rugby league in this city. That includes continuing to work with relevant stakeholders – including the current and any prospective owners – where it is appropriate to do so.”