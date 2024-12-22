League Express Podcast 69

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast Jake Kearnan and I discuss Wigan Warriors adding BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year award to their trophy cabinet, we give our thoughts on the Golden Boot award and whether the criteria should be changed and the North Queensland Cowboys signing John Bateman.

We discuss Salford City Council purchasing Salford Community Stadium, whispers of a potential wealthy investor looking to buy the Red Devils and whether the game is at risk of losing its best talent to Rugby Union.

We discuss Leigh Leopards’ new partnership with Jet2.

And we recap the best moments of the season and we discuss our hopes for 2025.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast