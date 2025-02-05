League Express Podcast #75: Is it a mistake to outlaw tackling at the junior Rugby League level?

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Jake Kearnan and I are joined by former France Rugby Union defensive coach David Ellis to discuss the importance of teaching kids how to tackle from a young age to reduce the risk of concussion.

We also discuss David’s playing and coaching career, which began with him playing Rugby League for the British Students and saw him win multiple Six-Nations titles with France and reach the 2011 World Cup Final as a coach.

We also preview this weekend’s Challenge Cup fixtures and pick out the potential for some shock results.