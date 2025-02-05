Paul Rowley breaks silence on Salford Red Devils issues, takeover, the players’ reaction, selling stars and potential new signings

PAUL ROWLEY has admitted he was “frightened to death” of losing some of his Salford Red Devils stars ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

The off-season for Salford has been fraught with financial problems, ranging from an advance of £500,000 of central distribution funding to being directed by the governing body into a ‘firesale’ to raise enough cash to reach a sustainability cap set at £1.2 million.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, a takeover is said to be around the corner that would all but guarantee that a firesale would not happen.

But, just how tough has it been for Rowley?

“It’s the tarantula theory, the first time you put it in your hand it frightens you to death but after the first time, you let it bite and become a bit numb to it all,” Rowley told League Express.

“I just think that if anyone wonders how Salford bat above their weight each year, it tells you a lot about the culture of the group and the players.

“It’s a reflection of the players we have got. They have stuck together under immense pressure from outside noise and they are still here.

“They walked out at Saints together and it was a proud moment for me as a coach but it has been tough, I can’t lie.

“I am privy to more informaiton than the lads and I will only ever tell them things when I’ve got the facts and not fiction. It’s been tough.

“I like to protect the players but this has been a little bit challenging.”

Rowley was asked if he was worried about losing some his players.

He responded: “I have been frightened to death of losing some of those players. It’s not necessarily the players but the relationships for me.

“I don’t mind building from the bottom but it’s the relationships, it would be hard to take.

“I only deal with facts so when anything is signed and sealed then it will be like winning a game – you get a moment of relief and then you move on to what’s next and that’s the hopefully the emotion I will get when and if a takeover happens.”

So how has the Salford boss been able to help focus the players?

“They have a job to do and credit to them, I’m really pleased they’ve trusted me throughout. It’s a reflection of our culture and the group.

“We laugh our way through it, we have got core values within out group which we adhere to and I think our core values have set us in good stead. They have been first class.”

The Red Devils recently brought in Tiaki Chan from the Wigan Warriors on a season-long loan, but Rowley admits that until a takeover is completed, new signings are “just fantasy” for now.

“We are hopeful of bringing in another body or two as we are a bit light on the ground in some areas but it depends.

“Until things are done with the takeover then it’s just fantasy for now.”