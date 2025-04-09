League Express Podcast 84 – Will the NRL buy into Super League?

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Jake Kearnan and I discuss the weekend’s Challenge Cup results, the new information regarding an NRL stake in Super League and whether French sides have a future in Super League.

We give England coach Shaun Wane some advice on who he might select to face the Australians in the Ashes this autumn.

We discuss a special London Broncos press conference at the Australian High Commission that was originally due to be staged next week (but has now been put back to May), the Ashes ticket sales, Kallum Watkins’ transferring to Leeds.

We also discuss Hull KR’s interest in Adam Reynolds, Lewis Dodd’s unlucky suspension that will prevent him debuting for the Rabbitohs and whether Penrith can recover after losing four in a row.