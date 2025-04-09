Salford Red Devils prop Joe Bullock makes curious short-term loan move

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ Joe Bullock has completed a short-term move to Barrow Raiders, as part of the dual-registration agreement in place.

Having impressed on loan during the second half of last season the Red Devils landed the towering prop on a two-year deal from fellow Super League side Warrington Wolves.

Bullock has gone on to feature five times in all competitions this season, all from the bench.

The prop is well-known in Cumbria where he previously enjoyed great success at the Raiders, making well over 100 appearances for the club between 2014-18 before earning a move to Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2019 campaign.

The 32-year-old goes straight into contention to feature in the Raiders’ upcoming trip to Widnes Vikings in Round 6 of the Betfred Championship.

Barrow Raiders director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “It’s no secret that we are short on numbers in the forward pack, given the injuries we are having to contend with and Jamie Pye’s return to his parent club earlier this week.

“To bring in a player of Joe’s immense experience and quality will be of real benefit for us as a group as preparations continue for Sunday’s game against Widnes.

“I’d like to thank Paul Rowley and everyone at Salford for helping to get this move over the line.”