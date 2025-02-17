League One 2025: Cornwall preview, squad and prediction

THIS year marks the start of a new era for Cornwall following Ken Stone’s acquisition of the club from previous owner Eric Perez in November.

The announcement of Stone’s takeover included a commitment to a 10-year strategic plan which promised a focus on youth development along with expanded fan and community engagement.

But after a 2024 campaign in which the Choughs finished second-bottom in League One just as they had in their first two seasons, the first target for Mike Abbott’s side on the field will be to improve on that.

Cornwall’s three league wins last year saw them fail to match their tally of five from 2023, while stalwart three-quarter Tom Ashton has returned to Rochdale Hornets after three seasons in Penryn.

Nevertheless, they have retained several other key players and there will be a level of optimism at the Memorial Ground as the age of Stone begins.

Watch out for… Kyle Marvin. The cross-code three-quarter was limited to just two appearances for Cornwall in 2024 due to injury, but hopes are high for him this time around. The 24-year-old, who previously featured for Rochdale Mayfield in the National Conference League, is eager to make up for lost time and it will be interesting to see what sort of impact he can make now he is over those injury struggles.

Squad: 2 George Mitchell, 4 Josh Frost, 5 Harry Aaronson, 6 Brad Llewellyn, 8 Mackenzie Cumming, 9 Dylan Leney, 10 Harry Boots, 12 Darcy Simpson, 13 David Weetman, 15 Kaine Dimech, 16 Decarlo Trerise, 18 Josh Rhodes, 19 Greg Short, 20 Christian Bannister, 22 Jake Lloyd, 23 Callum Abbott, 24 Benjamin Cripps, 27 Adam Rusling, 28 Nathan Conroy, 30 Jo McConnell, – Kyle Marvin, – Elijah Simpson, – Henry Symons, – Keenan Dyer-Dixon.

Rugby League World predicts: 10th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)