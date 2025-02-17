Leeds Rhinos give injury update on eight first-teamers as another starlet ruled out for 2025 Super League season

LEEDS RHINOS have revealed medical news on eight of their players ahead of Super League Round Two.

Mikolaj Oledzki was taken off for a HIA in Leeds’ 14-12 loss to Wakefield Trinity at the weekend, and now the club has confirmed that he will miss the game against Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon.

Jarrod O’Connor has returned to training now after the knee injury he suffered in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge whilst Lachlan Miller is around four weeks away from coming back after a set back in training on his calf injury.

Jack Sinfield is recovering well from the bruising to his foot suffered in the win over Wests Warriors in the Challenge Cup and could be back within two to three weeks.

Maika Sivo has had the operation on his ACL and is back at the club to begin his rehabilitation but will miss the rest of this season. Young centre Ned McCormack is also likely to miss the 2025 season after surgery on a hamstring injury.

Forward Ben Littlewood will be side lined for a further 8 to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury and it is a similar timescale for Max Simpson after the young centre suffered a new injury to his hamstring.