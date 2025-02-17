League One 2025: Midlands Hurricanes preview, squad and prediction

NOW in their 10th year in the professional game since first entering League One as Coventry Bears in 2015, the Birmingham-based Hurricanes go into the the 2025 season on the back of their strongest campaign to date.

After finishing eighth in 2023, former Bradford Bulls head coach Mark Dunning guided the expansion club to a fifth-place finish and the elimination semi-final last year, where they were edged out 18-14 by Hunslet.

Dunning has strengthened his squad considerably in the off-season by bringing in no fewer than 10 new signings, with a further 10 players departing. Newcomers Jose Kenga and Matty Chrimes form part of a new-look leadership group too, which is led by Callum McLelland after he succeeded Liam Welham as captain.

One of Midlands’ most high-profile recruits has, however, been Josh Griffin. The experienced Wakefield Trinity forward will combine his Super League career with serving as the Hurricanes’ strength and conditioning coach, which they hope will give them an edge as they aim to be involved in the return of the Super 8s this season.

Watch out for… What’s happening off the field at the Alexander Stadium. Chairman and owner Mike Lomas has wasted little time in building on the strong foundations laid at the club since taking charge and recently unveiled Huddersfield Giants icon Eorl Crabtree as the Hurricanes’ managing director. Since hanging up his boots after the 2016 season, former England forward Crabtree has been working in a variety of commercial roles with the Giants and is now tasked with overseeing the continued development of an ambitious, growing club.

Squad: 1 Todd Horner, 2 Matty Chrimes, 3 Ryan Johnson, 4 Ross Oakes, 5 Travis Corion, 6 Jake Sweeting, 7 Callum McLelland, 8 Jon-Luke-Kirby, 9 Danny Barcoe, 10 Sam Bowring, 11 Tom Wilkinson, 12 Josh Jordan-Roberts, 13 Mikey Wood, 14 Aiden Roden, 15 Aaron Willis, 16 Ellis Hobson, 17 Kieran Moran, 18 Zeus Silk, 19 Marcus Green, 20 Elliot Morris, 21 Sully Medforth, 22 Jose Kenga, 24 Matty Hanley, 26 Ethan Newboult, 32 Chris Cullimore, – Louis Beattie.

Rugby League World predicts: 5th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)