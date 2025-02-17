League One 2025: Newcastle Thunder preview, squad and prediction

THE only way is up for Newcastle in 2025 after a season which saw them finish bottom of the table and become one of only a handful of clubs to have gone an entire league campaign without a win.

That came on the back of a winter which was riddled with doubts over whether the Thunder would even be able to continue due to financial issues following their relegation from the Championship, so just making it through the 2024 season was an achievement in itself.

After spending much of last year back at the Gateshead International Stadium, Thunder will be ground-sharing with fifth-tier rugby union club Blaydon at their Crow Trees home in 2025, and have dual-registration agreements with Championship sides Bradford Bulls and Hunslet.

On the pitch, former Super League player and proud Geordie Chris Thorman will be overseeing a team containing a strong contingent who have come through the club’s youth system, many of whom now have a season of League One experience under their belts.

The first task will be to get that win which was missing last year on the board though, followed by aiming to avoid the wooden spoon.

Watch out for… Jake Dickinson. The goal-kicking three-quarter joins Thunder after a year with renowned St Helens community club Thatto Heath, including getting a taste of professional rugby when they faced Championship side Featherstone Rovers in the Challenge Cup. He has also earned representative honours, playing for the North against the South in the Student Origin match and England Students series against Wales last year, during which he scored three tries, and will now eye making his mark in League One.

Squad: 1 Alex Donaghy, 2 Jake Dickinson, 3 George Birch, 4 Evan Lawther, 6 Charlie Yeomans, 7 Elliot Shaw, 8 Harry Price, 9 Matty Rolls, 10 Josh Stoker, 11 Alex Taylor, 12 Matty Handy, 13 Toby Gibson, 14 Will Lintin, 16 Jack Skelton, 17 Austin Phillips, 18 Sean Croston, – Will Bate, – Olly Bibby, – Joe Bradley, – Leo Bradley, – Seth Clapham, – Owen-Tyler Cole, – Lloyd Hall, -Mike Hansen, – Tyler Hepple, – Harry Lowery, – Jacob Rennison, – Tom Siddle, – James Snowden, – Tyler Walton.

Rugby League World predicts: 11th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)