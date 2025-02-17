League One 2025: Rochdale Hornets preview, squad and prediction

FOLLOWING a seventh-place finish in his first season in charge, head coach Gary Thornton guided Rochdale to third place in 2024 – only for defeats to Keighley and eventual promotion-winners Hunslet to end their play-off hopes.

A repeat performance in 2025 would see the Hornets qualify for the Super 8s and Thornton has boosted his squad with no fewer than 10 new signings ahead of the season, along with retaining 17 of last year’s players. One of those who has signed on for this year is a familiar face in Joe Taira, the Fiji international prop whose return for a third spell with the Hornets helps keep their long-stand connection with the Pacific nation alive. Former Ireland hooker Dec O’Donnell has returned to the professional game with Rochdale after spending the past two seasons playing for community clubs Ashton Bears and Wigan St Patricks.

There has also been progress off the field under chairman Andy Mazey, and hopes are high that the Hornets can follow fierce rivals Oldham back into the Championship this year.

Watch out for… Theme days at the Crown Oil Arena. After the success of last year’s events celebrating the club’s history and heritage plus supporting the work of the Armed Forces, the area’s emergency services and community projects, the Hornets have announced another four home fixtures which will carry extra significance in 2025. Along with marking the season opener against Keighley on 23rd February, the Good Friday derby with Swinton Lions on 18th April will be Family Day, the clash with Whitehaven on 3rd August will be Superhero Day, and the season will close with Retro Day against Dewsbury on 7th September.

Squad: 1 Gregg McNally, 2 Dan Nixon, 3 Lameck Juma, 4 Myles Harrop, 5 Luke Forber, 6 Martyn Ridyard, 7 Lewis Else, 8 Josh Johnson, 9 Oli Burton, 10 Luke Nelmes, 11 Deane Meadows, 12 Duane Straugheir, 13 Emmerson Whittel, 14 Max Falanagan, 16 Jordan Andrade, 17 Ben Killan, 18 Zac Baker, 19 Jaden Dayes, 20 Tom Ashton, 21 Ben Will, 22 Lewis Hollidge, 23 Morgan Punchard, 24 Lewis Fairhurst, 25 Tom Spencer, 26 Joe Taira, 27 Toby Brannan.

Rugby League World predicts: 3rd

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)