League One 2025: Swinton Lions preview, squad and prediction

RELEGATED from the Championship in 2024 after being narrowly edged out 22-20 by Hunslet in the promotion play-off, the Lions have undergone some significant changes as they bid to bounce back this season.

Long-standing backer Andrew Unwin has taken over as club chair, while former Great Britain and England international Paul Wood steps up to take charge of the playing side in his first head coach job.

Wood also works with charity Rugby League Cares in delivering its ‘Offload’ mental fitness programme and has focused on building a squad at the Lions of up-and-coming young players eager to progress their careers.

A dual-registration agreement with Super League giants St Helens should provide a boost on the playing side too, while at the other end of the scale the Lions have managed to bring in 37-year-old prop Adam Sidlow. His experience from a nearly two-decade professional career will undoubtedly benefit the team as they seek to make the Super 8s and earn an immediate return to the second tier.

Watch out for… Reece Briers. If the surname sounds familiar then that’s because it should do, with Reece being the son of Warrington Wolves great and now St Helens assistant coach Lee Briers. Like his dad, Reece is a goal-kicking half-back – no pressure there then. Nevertheless, it will be fascinating to see how he takes to life at Swinton on his return to the UK following spells in Australia with Norths Devils and West Brisbane Panthers, having also played 15 games for North Wales Crusaders in 2022.

Squad: 1 Louie Roberts, 2 Ellis Anderson, 3 Max McGucken, 4 Kian Morgan, 5 Harry Higham, 6 Jack Stevens, 7 Reece Briers, 8 Adam Sidlow, 9 George Roby, 10 Bobby Shingler, 11 Gavin Rodden, 12 Mitch Cox, 13 Anthony Walker, 14 Jordan Paga, 15 Jordan Brown, 16 Finley Beardsworth, 17 Jordan Case, 18 Tommy Porter, 19 Dan Abram, 20 Jamie Reddecliff, 22 Aaron Lynch, 23 Danny Lynch, 25 Frank Sergent, 28 Dylan Kelly-Duffy, 36 Ben Hartill, – Tom Ashurst, – Dan Moss, – Trent Kelly-Duffy.

Rugby League World predicts: 2nd

