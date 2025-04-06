League One leaders Midlands Hurricanes blow away Dewsbury Rams

MIDLANDS HURRICANES 46 DEWSBURY RAMS 12

IAN GOLDEN, Alexander Stadium, Sunday

MIDLANDS produced a fluent performance to see off a Dewsbury side who added little to the encounter.

In fact the margin of victory could have been higher as the only major error the Hurricanes made in the second half was just before the hooter, when a sloppy pass when they were looking for a ninth try instead led to a consolation score for the Rams.

But that shouldn’t detract from what was a very good display by the Birmingham team, both in attack and defence.

They took the lead before Dewsbury had even touched the ball (apart from kicking off). The visitors gave away a penalty and a couple of plays later, Matty Chrimes dived over wide out.

Despite winning two penalties and a six again, all in the Midlands half, Dewsbury were finding it tough to make an impression.

But they were getting most of the possession following that early home try, and had a slice of good fortune when a Midlands clean break was pulled back for a forward pass.

And from the scrum, Jack Briggs dived in under the posts and Jacob Hookem slotted over the simple conversion for a 6-4 lead.

Midlands responded on the half-hour mark. A fine passing move ended in Chrimes slipping through and again dotting down wide out.

From the restart, Midlands got their third try. This time Chrimes was the provider, opening up a gap for Sully Medforth to score under the posts making it easy for ex-Dewsbury player Jake Sweeting to this time slot the goal.

A further try came just before the break, thanks to some excellent play from Danny Barcoe and a 50-metre run by Ross Oakes, who evaded all potential tacklers to score. Sweeting slotted the extras for a 20-6 lead.

That was extended just three minutes into the second half when Sweeting kept the score ticking over by kicking a penalty-goal.

Midlands soon notched a fifth try. Following a penalty, Tom Wilkinson dived over, and Sweeting converted before adding another penalty-goal for a 30-6 advantage which must have left Dewsbury deflated.

With eight minutes to go, Medforth ran well and pushed all aside for his second try.

Things went from bad to worse for Paul March’s men. Harvey Roberts was sinbinned for a high tackle and From the resulting penalty, Aaron Willis ran in for a score which Sweeting improved.

From the kick-off, Todd Horner ran more than half the length of the pitch for the eighth try and Sweeting again goaled.

The game ended with that Dewsbury consolation as Keenen Tomlinson intercepted a stray pass and run unchallenged to the line for Hookem to convert.

GAMESTAR: Midlands’ Danny Barcoe was a big influence.

GAMEBREAKER: Jake Sweeting’s penalty-goal to put the score to 30-6.

MATCHFACTS

HURRICANES

1 Todd Horner

2 Matty Chrimes

24 Matty Hanley

4 Ross Oakes

25 Luis Roberts

6 Jake Sweeting

21 Sully Medforth

20 Elliott Morris

14 Aiden Roden

19 Marcus Green

11 Tom Wilkinson

15 Aaron Willis

13 Mikey Wood

Subs (all used)

9 Danny Barcoe

18 Zeus Silk

16 Ellis Hobson

17 Kieran Moran

Tries: Chrimes (2, 30), Medforth (34, 72), Oakes (40), Wilkinson (46), Willis (75), Horner (77)

Goals: Sweeting 7/10

RAMS

30 Craig McShane

27 Tom Delaney

15 Keenen Tomlinson

4 George Senior

22 Liam Copland

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

18 Jamie Field

31 Jack McShane

13 Dec Tomlinson

11 Joe Summers

12 Matt Garside

16 Louis Collinson

Subs (all used)

14 Luke Mearns

19 Jack Briggs

8 Jackson Walker

20 Harvey Roberts

Tries: Briggs (20), K Tomlinson (79)

Goals: Hookem 2/2

Sin bin: Roberts (74) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 8-6, 14-6, 20-6; 22-6, 28-6, 30-6, 34-6, 40-6, 46-6, 46-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hurricanes: Danny Barcoe; Rams: Keenen Tomlinson

Penalty count: 8-9

Half-time: 20-6

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 250