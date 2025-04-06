Swinton Lions fight back to deny Alan Kilshaw in first Keighley Cougars game

KEIGHLEY COUGARS 14 SWINTON LIONS 18

IAN RIGG, Cougar Park, Sunday

SWINTON continue to fly high with another late strike to take the points for the second week on the trot, while Keighley remain winless after five rounds of the competition.

The first game for Cougars with former Lions coach Alan Kilshaw in charge was always going to be tough for the Lions, but they showed great resilience to fight back from a 12-0 half-time deficit to take the points.

The Cougars started strongly and Mark Ioane caused the Lions’ defence countless problems going down the hill.

Brad England opened the scoring when he dummied his way to the line to score by the posts and Jack Miller converted.

An incident went on report on seventeen minutes when a Cougars player had to leave the field for a head-injury assessment in the tackle.

The Lions had a couple of good chances, but the Cougars’ defence held firm and they went further ahead just before half-time when Miller spun the ball right to send Josh Lynam over for the try and Miller converted again.

It was end to end for the final ten minutes of the half but defences were clearly on top.

The Cougars forced a goal-line drop-out soon after the restart and the Lions defence was under pressure again, but they hit back and Gav Rodden went close before Harry Higham was dumped into touch going for the corner.

Then Mitch Cox had a chance from a Reece Briers kick but knocked on.

But they did finally open their scoring on fifty minutes when Jordan Paga was the first to react to a Briers high kick and he plucked it out of the air to score by the posts, with Briers converting.

The Cougars stretched their lead to eight points when Miller kicked a penalty for a high tackle on 56 minutes.

But as the game continued George Roby was causing the Cougars’ defence plenty of trouble with his darting runs and he twice went close before Ellis Anderson broke down the left wing for the Lions on 65 minutes, only to be tackled into touch near the line and then Ioane was held up under the posts soon afterwards at the other end.

From this the Lions went back on the attack and changed the game when Roby again darted across the posts and fed Jordan Brown, who crashed over and Briers converted to create a tense final seven minutes.

And the killer blow came with just three minutes left on the clock, with the Lions on the attack and Briers launching a kick for the corner, which Aaron Lynch collected to score by the flag. And just like last week, Briers landed the conversion against the wind from the touchline.

The Cougars went short from the restart but knocked on before the Lions lost the ball in their last set.

Miller gathered it to kick a 40-20 but from the play-the-ball the clock ran down and the Lions held on to force an error and take the points.

GAMESTAR: Reece Briers was immaculate with the boot.

GAMEBREAKER: Jordan Brown’s try eight minutes from time turned the game.

MATCHFACTS

COUGARS

5 Billy Walkley

2 Brad Holroyd

3 Adam Ryder

40 Zack Gardner

19 Junior Nuu

18 Ben Dean

7 Jack Miller

10 Mark Ioane

9 George Flanagan

16 Jordan Schofield

11 Brad England

12 Lachlan Lanskey

13 Aaron Brown

Subs (all used)

39 Jonny Openshaw

17 Josh Lynam

29 Lucas Green

31 Charles McKler

Tries: England (15), Lynam (27)

Goals: Miller 3/3

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

5 Harry Higham

2 Ellis Anderson

22 Aaron Lynch

25 Frank Sergent

14 Jordan Paga

7 Reece Briers

8 Adam Sidlow

21 Ben Hartill

20 Jamie Reddecliff

11 Gav Rodden

12 Mitch Cox

13 Kenny Baker

Subs (all used)

9 George Roby

15 Jordan Brown

16 Finley Beardsworth

10 Bobby Shingler

Tries: Paga (50), Brown (72), Lynch (77)

Goals: Briers 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0; 12-6, 14-6, 14-12, 14-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cougars: Brad England; Lions: Reece Briers

Penalty count: 6-4

Half-time: 12-0

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 1,263