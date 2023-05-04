Lee Briers on NRL time so far, difference with Super League and belief that Wigan Warriors boss will be “one of the best coaches in the world”

IT’S fair to say that Lee Briers is enjoying himself in the coaching world.

After winning the Challenge Cup with Wigan Warriors as assistant coach back in 2022, Briers made the move to the NRL to join the Brisbane Broncos.

As things stand, the Broncos are sitting pretty at the top of the NRL ladder and now Briers has expressed just how much he is enjoying himself in Australia and how different Super League and the NRL competitions actually are.

“It’s been a different kind of game but I’m loving it all the more,” Briers said live on Sky Sports last night.

“We went over there as a family, unsure of what we were getting into but it’s a fantastic place to be. I’m in the best place I can be for my coaching career.

“It’s probably the defensive side of things that is the main difference, it is defence orientated. Being an attack coach, it is something I’ve had to get my head around more.

“We are not too fussed about our middles getting back behind the ball after defending. In educating that, we are building an attacking set to make sure we get our defensive set right. In doing so, we save the middles’ energy to be able to get them into defence.

“The athlete is also a lot bigger and faster in the NRL as well. In the UK, we get third pick behind football and rugby union but in Australia it is the national sport.

“The athlete is massive over there. For example, Liam Byrne is probably an average size back-rower in the NRL. It’s hard to break down defences.”

Briers also referenced his time in the UK, hailing Wigan head coach Matt Peet.

“I had a great time at Warrington for 25 years and I’ve got a lot of love for that club,” Briers continued.

“I’ve got a lot of debt to Wigan too, it doesn’t seem like yesterday I retired. I’ve had a lot of experience now in the assistant coaching role and I’m learning every day.

“Matt Peet is a guy that really put his trust in me to get me to Wigan. Matty will be one of the best coaches in the world who gave me a lot of confidence to go and test my self in Australia.”

The former Warrington halfback then went on to explain his coaching philosophy.

“Coming into the role with Brisbane just after Christmas, I’m there to stamp my philosophy, my philosophy is all about support play and making sure we take energy from the opposition.

“I have a lot of my philosophies around what Tony Smith did when I was playing. Support play was massive then and it is massive for me.”