Challenge Cup tie forfeited with opponents given automatic win

THE Challenge Cup is the most prestigious competition in rugby league.

However, for one rugby league side, it has turned into a nightmare.

Oulton Raidettes, who were set to go up against the Leeds Rhinos Women this weekend, have forfeited their Challenge Cup Group 2 tie due to a lack of players.

With injuries dominating the team as well as the Bank Holiday Weekend causing havoc, Leeds will now be handed the automatic win.

A statement by Oulton club chairman Philip Craddick states: “Oulton Raiders ARLFC wish to sincerely apologise to all supporters, Leeds Rhinos Ladies and the RFL that we are unable to fulfil the Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup fixture planned for Sunday, 7 May.

“Injuries picked up in our game last week against Huddersfield in addition to long-term absentees and unavailable due to Bank Holiday weekend have meant we do not have enough fit players to field a team.

“The decision has not been taken lightly as we were hoping we would be able to take part. But it has now become apparent it would not be the case, so we have had to reluctantly inform Leeds Rhinos and the RFL.

“We realise this is extremely disappointing news for everybody, and especially for our club as participation in this as a community club is a great privilege.

“We apologise to supporters of both teams who had made plans to travel and our opponents who will have prepared for the game.”