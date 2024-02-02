Lee Kershaw admits he was “embarrassed” by Wakefield Trinity’s relegation as he gives verdict on Mark Applegarth

LEE KERSHAW has admitted that he was a bit “embarrassed” by Wakefield Trinity’s relegation from Super League at the end of 2023.

Wakefield were dismal for the vast majority of the 2023 season with the West Yorkshire side winning just four from 27 league games.

Kershaw, who is now on a trial with London Broncos in the top flight, has now given his verdict on a painful season.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, I can only speak for myself but I felt a bit embarrassed. We let people down and I felt that,” Kershaw told League Express.

“I honestly don’t know what went wrong, I’m not 100% about it. I’ve not been around Super League that long and so I couldn’t really say what was going right or wrong.

“However, I did feel like it was a massive learning curve for all those involved and those involved will be better for the experience.”

2023 was a baptism of fire for former Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth with Kershaw knowing ‘Mash’ for several years.

“I’ve had Mark Applegarth as a coach since I was in the academy at Wakefield. he was my coach there before he moved up to head of youth and then to first-team head coach.

“I saw an interview with Mash (Applegarth) one day and he was asked what the worst part about training was as a player and he said that he enjoyed all parts of training.

“It summed Mash up, always giving his all. He wanted to do 100% whether it was training or playing.”

So with local businessman Matt Ellis taking over Trinity with Daryl Powell as head coach, was there ever a chance Kershaw could have stayed?

“I spoke with Daryl Powell and Matt Ellis and they both seemed quite keen to keep me. I don’t know if I didn’t come across keen but I thought they would at least put an offer in.

“But when it came to it, they said they were going to go with someone else and when someone says that, you can’t exactly stay.

“I had a couple of Championship offers. A couple of representatives from clubs rang me which was nice but I wanted to stay in Super League so I didn’t take them up on it.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.