Leeds Beckett win Varsity curtain-raiser to Super League game

LEEDS BECKETT, who are still celebrating lifting the Student Rugby League title by beating Northumbria in the BUCS Championship Final, accounted for LEEDS UNIVERSITY 36-12 in what was the second of what is hoped will be an annual Varsity curtain-raiser to a Super League game.

Isaac Pomfrey, Ollie Maher, Cam Cullen, Ben Roberts, Will Cohen and James Evans crossed in the success, which was played prior to Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Hull FC at AMT Headingley. Fin Balback improved all six scores.

Max Hammell and Zack Gardner replied for Leeds University, with Hammell kicking both goals.

Leeds Beckett, whose derby victory maintained their 100 percent winning record in 2024-25, had ended a near-decade of dominance by Northumbria by registering a 26-16 Grand Final win (founded on a 22-6 interval lead) through tries by Cohen, Pomfrey, Evan Stephenson, Waldimar Matahwa and Evans, three of which Balback improved.

Northumbria missed out despite touchdowns to Mike Hansen, Arthur Wildish and Evan Lawther, plus a couple of Alfie Heppenstall goals.

Student mainstay Abe Kerr said: “The hope is that the Super League curtain-raiser template can become more commonplace as the student game seeks to increase in profile.

“Eight of the Beckett players are playing at Super League Reserve level this season at, among other clubs, Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards, together with Bradford Bulls.”