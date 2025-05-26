‘We can’t keep up!’ Connor Robinson hails maverick Doncaster star

DONCASTER halfback Connor Robinson believes his team-mate Edene Gebbie’s sometimes unorthodox style can help Richard Horne’s team tot up wins on a more regular basis.

The South Yorkshire side has so far been inconsistent in their second season back in the second tier after an eight-year spell in League One.

Victory over London Broncos on Sunday put them on ten points from as many games, with Gebbie scoring twice to make it ten tries in eleven Doncaster outings.

Versatile back Gebbie, who helped Papua New Guinea beat Great Britain 28-10 in Port Moresby in 2019 but missed the 2022 World Cup in England through injury, was among a string of close-season signings aimed at boosting Horne’s bid to improve on last year’s eighth-place finish.

He switched from Whitehaven after their relegation from the Championship to join fellow Kumuls Watson Boas and Jason Tali at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The 30-year-old from the mountainous town of Sogeri in the south-east of his home country played for PNG Hunters, Townsville Blackhawks and Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup and Western Suburbs Magpies in the New South Wales Cup. He spent time in the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers systems before joining Whitehaven ahead of last season.

He scored ten tries in 18 outings after being put on special fitness-sharpening training programme by then-coach Jonty Gorley.

Robinson said: “Edene is great. Sometimes he looks like he doesn’t know what year it is, but then he just comes to life and produces a great play or break. Sometimes we can’t keep up! He can really cause havoc in opposition defences.

“We love a strike player here and he certainly is that. He’s an outstanding finisher with that bit of PNG flair and magic.”