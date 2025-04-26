Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR bosses make their views clear on controversial red cards

BRAD ARTHUR and Willie Peters were in agreement on the two red cards shown during Hull KR’s dramatic victory at Leeds Rhinos.

Sausao Sue and Ash Handley were both sent off but their coaches felt neither should have been dismissed.

Robins boss Peters said: “I don’t think either were red cards.

“It’s a contact sport and we are going to have some accidents. I don’t know what more Jesse (Sue) could have done.”

And Rhinos counterpart Arthur said: “Both ours and theirs could possibly have been yellow cards.

“Every club is working hard on the target area and not hitting in the head, and I don’t know what more we can do.

“It’s changing the context (of games) – it would have been nice to play 13 on 13.”

Arthur did admit that Leeds need to improve at staying ahead in games.

“I can’t fault the effort, we showed some resilience when things went against us early on,” he added.

“We put ourselves into a position where we could win, like we did against Warrington, but we just need to learn how to close a game out – that’s my job.

“What got us to 14-6, we need to keep doing and we need to learn how to protect a lead.

“We can take plenty out the game but getting close isn’t good enough.”

Peters hailed winning try-scorer Mikey Lewis for getting Hull KR over the line.

“We knew Leeds were going to be a physical team, they dominated much of the game but we were tough and connected and I knew we were going to fight to the end,” he said.

“Our attack was off for large parts, but when we went down to twelve men the halfbacks came together and we fought back to get the points.

“The best halves in the competition find a key way to get into the game and Mikey did that with his 40/20 and getting the ball to Broady (Jack Broadbent) and backing up for his try.”