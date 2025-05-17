Leeds Rhinos are ‘still miles away’ but bravery delights Brad Arthur

BRAD ARTHUR believes his Leeds Rhinos are “still miles away” from their best – but is fine with that if they keep picking up gritty wins like against Hull FC.

A Ryan Hall try grabbed victory at the very end and boss Arthur said: “It was brave.

“We found a way to win and we’re learning some good lessons. I’m really impressed that we’re making the right choices, especially with our physicality.

“We are still miles away from our best footy, but we’re getting better.

“Hull played really well, didn’t give us much, completed high and we’ve got plenty to learn but we’re picking up points.

“There were three or four sets on our try line and, having held out, I thought we’d find our way to win on the back of that defence.

“Ash (Handley) is playing really well and his experience was vital, his late carry, Kallum (Watkins) stayed calm and Ryan did something not many players could do.

“It makes me comfortable that we have plenty to work with. We haven’t proved yet we can do it week in, week out but it helps with your belief.”