Leigh Leopards derby loss ‘one of most enjoyable games’ for Adrian Lam

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam admitted Friday’s derby at Wigan Warriors was one of the “most enjoyable games” he had been involved in – despite seeing his team go down to defeat.

After the Challenge Cup semi-final loss against Warrington Wolves last weekend, Lam questioned some of his players and wanted to see more desire and effort.

Despite trailing 28-12 at the break, Leigh hit back with two quick tries after the break and took the game to Wigan – something Lam was proud of.

“I got a fair out of that game to be honest,” said Lam. “I was a bit concerned with the five-day turnaround after a big Challenge Cup semi-final.

“We dealt with it and the start was not ideal, but I just loved the way that we rallied and I have been wanting to see that at some point this year. The harder the game got, the better we got.

“I know there were a lot of points in the game, but it’s just the mentality around the resilience and being together through that.

“Believe it or not, even though we lost, it is one of the most enjoyable games that I have been involved with because I got to see what I wanted to see.”