Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur gives verdict on Tom Holroyd ban following George Hill incident in win over Castleford

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur believes that a two-match ban for Tom Holroyd is “probably fair” following an Operational Rules Tribunal earlier this week.

Holroyd was sent direct to a Tribunal after being charged with Grade E Dangerous Contact following an incident in Leeds’ 38-24 win over Castleford Tigers.

The Leeds prop appeared to trap George Hill’s arm under the tackle as the two wrestled for dominance, with Castleford’s Joe Westerman taking umbrage with the incident.

Holroyd wasn’t punished on the field, but received a two-match suspension after the Rhinos successfully downgraded the Grade E charge to a Grade D and 12 penalty points.

And Arthur believes that the outcome was perhaps the right one.

“At the end of the day, we were comfortable with how it went,” Arthur said.

“Ian Blease has done a good job in Tom’s defence and there was no malice or intent from Tom.

“He was fighting very hard to get a quick play-the-ball and it didn’t go the way he would have liked.

“At the end of the day, the two games is probably fair.”