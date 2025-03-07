Leeds Rhinos pair set to return but one remains out as Brad Arthur gives verdict on potential debutant

BRODIE CROFT and Matt Frawley will return for Leeds Rhinos for their clash against Catalans Dragons this weekend, head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

Both Frawley and Croft missed the 38-24 win over Castleford Tigers last weekend due to hand and concussion injuries respectively.

But, the Australian pivots will return for Saturday’s clash at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, although Lachie Miller remains out.

“Lachie is still a week away, he won’t play but Frawls is good and got through training and so did Brodie,” Arthur said.

“Both of those have a good level of experience and composure that we need.”

The Rhinos’ faithful has yet to see new recruit Ethan Clark-Wood in action following strong opening performances from Ash Handley and Harry Newman in the centres.

But Arthur has admitted that the former Gold Coast Titans man is “close” to playing.

“Ethan is close, we need to have a look at him. Physically he has been really good as he is strong and powerful.

“He will be hard to handle when he’s got the ball. It’s hard when you come into a new team.”