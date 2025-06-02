Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur ‘shopped’ to new club following Perth Bears snub

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur is reportedly being ‘shopped’ to the Gold Coast Titans.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has claimed Hasler is on borrowed time at the Titans following a dreadful start to the 2025 NRL campaign.

Arthur, of course, missed out on the Perth Bears job with Australia boss Mal Meninga set to take up the number one role at the NRL’s newest franchise from 2027.

Arthur had, at one point, been favourite to take over at Perth from 2027, but the Australian publication had revealed that the former Parramatta Eels boss has not had contact with the ARLC – who owns the Perth franchise – for a number of weeks.

Meninga, who is presently head coach of the Australia national side, told CODE Sports earlier this week: “It’s speculation,” he said.

“I haven’t had any conversations about this (quitting Australia) and to be honest I don’t want to make any comments.

“It will be addressed if and only if the decision (to coach Perth) becomes a reality.

“The reality for me is that I’m the current Aussie coach.”