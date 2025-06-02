Talking Rugby League: Bless the memory of Rob Burrow

ROB BURROW passed away on this day, 2nd June, twelve month ago after a battle against motor neurone disease that last around four and a half years, following the devastating news of his illness that came on 19th December 2019.

Rob, his family and his great friend Kevin Sinfield, with the aid of many other helpers, have since then changed the perception of that terrible disease and given hope, however slight, to anyone being diagnosed with it that there may be a possibility in the future that it could be treated – if not cured, then at least its effects might be ameliorated.

Millions of pounds have been raised for research into the disease and the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is due to open in September in Leeds. It will be a landmark, purpose-built facility, adaptable to the changing needs of patients suffering from the disease.

It was tragic that Rob should have suffered from this disease, but his legacy will live forever.

And on Saturday it was good to see the Rhinos once again celebrating his life at Headingley, both before, during and after their game against Wakefield Trinity, with Rob’s family playing a prominent role.

In that sense, the result of the match was of secondary importance, although it was good to see both Leeds and Wakefield delivering a game that was worthy of the event and which I’m sure Rob would have enjoyed, if he had been there to see it.