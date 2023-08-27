Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith gives update on James Bentley following serious knock and hospital trip

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has given an update on James Bentley after the forward received a serious knock to the head in his side’s 21-12 defeat to Huddersfield Giants this afternoon.

Bentley went down early in the first-half following an innocuous knee to the head as play stopped for 15 minutes before the Leeds man was stretchered off the field.

The Ireland international was then taken to hospital with Smith giving an update.

“He is ok,” Smith said. “He has regained consciousness but he was in a bad way for a bit.

“He is awaiting a scan to check his head and neck. The signs at this stage are he will be ok. He was talking to the doctor prior to getting into the ambulance.

“It is precautionary the medicals are saying at the moment.”

Everyone at League Express sends their well wishes to James Bentley.

