Super League and Championship Results: Leeds Rhinos fall to tough defeat as Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls charge to victory

ONE Super League and four Championship fixtures took place this afternoon.

Huddersfield Giants went up against Leeds Rhinos in the only Super League fixture with James Bentley being stretchered off with a serious-looking injury on 15 minutes.

As things went on, the Giants took a 16-12 lead into half-time. There was nothing between the two sides in the second-half as only two Will Pryce penalty goals and a Jake Connor drop goal troubling the scoreline as Huddersfield ran out 21-12 winners.

Meanwhile, Featherstone Rovers continued their ascendancy at the top of the Championship with a big win over Keighley Cougars. Rovers had led 18-0 at the break and eventually took home a 36-6 win to maintain their first-place stranglehold.

Halifax Panthers and Widnes Vikings played out an enthralling clash at The Shay. With both sides locked at 14-14 at half-time, the closely-fought nature of the fixture continued in the second-half with Widnes taking a 28-26 win back to Cheshire.

Bradford Bulls continued their surge up the Championship table with a big win over Swinton Lions. The Bulls led 22-8 at half-time and ended up inflicting a 42-26 defeat on their Lancashire rivals.

London Broncos and Whitehaven rounded things off with the capital club leading 24-6 at the break before London ran out 34-18 winners to leave Haven in relegation trouble.

