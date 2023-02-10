Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith set to use bold tactic during Super League season

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has outlined his intention on using a bold tactic during the 2023 Super League season.

The former Norths Devils boss has enamoured himself to the Leeds fans with his quirky nature and different tactics and that will only continue in the season ahead.

During the Rhinos’ 26-4 pre-season loss to Hull KR over a week ago, Leeds went short with a number of kick-offs and Smith has confirmed that such a tactic will be used again.

“Everything that we saw in the pre-season we will see some of in the season,” Smith said.

“Everyone talks about wanting to have possession, time in possession and completion rates so why wouldn’t you sometimes want to get the ball back from the kick off?

“Will we do it all the time? I don’t know – maybe we will if we get good at it.”

Smith, when asked about any potential rule changes he would like to see, insists his focus is just ensuring his players are able to play within those rules.

“My job is not to change rules or add rules but as coaches it is our job to inspire players to show players what they’ve got and make it a spectacle that they’ll want to watch.”

Smith’s men go to the Warrington Wolves in front of the Sky Sports cameras next Thursday.