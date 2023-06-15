Leeds Rhinos-Bradford Bulls game sees almost SIXTY penalties awarded under new tackle height laws

IF you didn’t notice last night, an historic game took place between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls’ respective academies.

It was the first ever game trialled under the new tackle height laws, in which a penalty would be awarded for any tackle above the armpit in a bid to reduce concussion possibilities.

Referee Matty Lynn had his work cut out as Leeds ran out 50-32 winners at Odsal, with a grand total of FIFTY-SEVEN penalties being awarded under the new rules.

It was an incredibly stop-start game, with five penalties awarded to the Rhinos in the opening four minutes as both sets of players found it difficult to get used to.

George Flanagan Snr was present as his son – George Flanagan Jnr – took to the field for the Bulls and it’s fair to say that the veteran hooker was not a fan of the new rules.

He took to Twitter after the game to show his displeasure, tweeting: “I went to watch this game let me tell you now one of the most frustrating games I’ve ever watched I felt sorry for the players, officials and people there watching this CANNOT come into our game.”

Flanagan Snr then went on to comment that there were just two completed sets throughout the fixture.

Like any new rule, there will always be teething problems, but the question needs to be asked: is rugby league heading in the right direction here?