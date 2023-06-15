Venues still to be confirmed for Challenge Cup Semi-Final clashes

EIGHT teams may well be playing in the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals this weekend, but the clubs still do not where they will be heading if they make it to the Semi-Finals.

The actual draws for the semi-finals of theChallenge Cups (Men’s and Women’s) and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup will take place on Sunday 18 June.

BBC Sport will host the Challenge Cups draws at half-time of the quarter-final tie between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium, which is being broadcast live on BBC1 from 2.05pm. The draws will take place at approximately 3.15pm.

It remains to be seen, however, where they will be played.

On the RFL’s website, it states: “Betfred Men’s and Women’s semi-finals will be played as Men’s/Women’s double-headers on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July. Venue and ticketing information will be announced on Monday 19 June.”

So, although a Men and Women double-header has been confirmed, the venue hasn’t.

Ball numbers: Challenge Cup

1 Hull KR or Salford Red Devils

2 Hull FC or St Helens

3 Wigan Warriors or Warrington Wolves

4 York Knights or Leigh Leopards

Ball numbers: Women’s Challenge Cup

1 Leeds Rhinos or Leigh Leopards

2 Wigan Warriors or Huddersfield Giants

3 St Helens or Warrington Wolves

4 York Valkyrie or Cardiff Demons

Ball numbers: AB Sundecks 1895 Cup

1 Batley Bulldogs

2 Halifax Panthers

3 London Broncos

4 York Knights