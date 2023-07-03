Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves stars banned as Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils men charged

IT’S been another busy day for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following the weekend’s action.
Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions, with nine players charged and five banned:
Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Sam Kasiano (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine
Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice
Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Romain Navarette (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Dangerous Contact- 1 Match Penalty Notice
The following players were handed cautions:
Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – Other Contrary Behaviour
Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos) – Deliberate Contact with Match Official
Romain Navarette (Catalans Dragons) – Raising Knee
Reni Antoni (Wakefield Trinity) – Deliberate Contact with Match Official