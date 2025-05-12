Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington lands new role ahead of London Broncos move

LEEDS RHINOS chief executive Gary Hetherington has been appointed the inaugural President of rugby union side Leeds Tykes.

Hetherington has been with the Tykes organisation from its inception in 1997, when Leeds Rugby was founded – the world’s first dual-code rugby club.

Since then, the Yorkshireman has served as the club’s CEO for over 25 years, combining that role with the same one at the Rhinos.

At the end of the 2025 Super League season, however, Hetherington will depart Headingley to become Broncos’ executive chairman.

The NRL is also set to be involved in the attempted rejuvenation of the London club, with Queensland side The Dolphins expected to be the Broncos’ partner club.

Meanwhile, Hetherington told the Tykes club website: “I’ve had a fascinating journey with Leeds Tykes, from the National League to the Premiership for eight years and serving on the PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) board.

“We are now back in National One with a team and a club who represent the city and region in the best possible way and I am grateful for this recognition.”

Alastair Da Costa, Chair of Leeds Tykes, added: “Gary has been an instrumental part of the development of both rugby league and rugby union in Leeds over the past 25 years.

“As we continue to develop, we are delighted to have Gary’s extensive experience with us at Leeds Tykes as our first President, a fitting role for an outstanding individual.”