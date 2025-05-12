Women’s Super League 2025: St Helens preview, squad and prediction

TAKING A trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium this year you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve hopped in a time machine and gone back to St Helens’ treble-winning 2021 season.

Derek Hardman is back in charge alongside Craig Richards and Amy Hardcastle will once again be playing a commanding role in the backs.

The centre is one of three players that have joined the club from Leeds Rhinos with Shona Hoyle also returning to the Red Vee, and Caitlin Casey completing the trio.

While Hardcastle and Hoyle will be expected to make Hardman and Richards’ starting line up most weeks, Casey could have a fight on her hands if she wants to play in the halves, as she did at Leeds, following the news Faye Gaskin has reversed her decision to retire.

But Casey featured at hooker during the early Challenge Cup games, so could make that spot her own following Tara Jones’ switch to refereeing.

Star winger Leah Burke is currently recovering from another ACL injury, but will return midway through the year and no doubt have a big say as the season reaches its business end.

Watch out for… Georgina Holmes has made the switch to rugby league from union where she was captaining the University of Leeds’ team alongside playing for West Park Leeds in the Championship North 1 competition. With only limited previous league experience the club are taking time to up-skill her to the game but her athleticism has seen her adapt well so far. With a spot open on the wing due to Leah Burke’s injury Holmes could get an early chance to show what she can do. She can also play in the forwards and that versatility could prove to be a bonus for her and the squad.

Phoebe Hook says… If we could make it five Challenge Cups in a row it would be some feat but we are up for the challenge. It is our trophy so we need to make sure we defend it. But we do also want that Super League trophy. It was disappointing that we didn’t get the treble we were so close to achieving last season and that is something we’re looking to put right this year so that is a big focus for us and we need to maintain our form right the way through until that final game. October is a long time away and we have some building time between now and then, so we just need to get out there, play and build on what we are doing. We are all gutted about last year’s Grand Final result but that will 100 percent drive us on this season. Sometimes the losses make the wins sweeter, and if we can get that trophy, the pain will have been worth it.

2025 squad: 1 Beri Salihi, 2 Phoebe Hook, 3 Erin Stott, 4 Amy Hardcastle, 5 Leah Burke, 6 Zoe Harris, 7 Faye Gaskin, 8 Vicky Whitfield, 9 Katie Mottershead, 10 Chantelle Crowl, 11 Shona Hoyle, 12 Emily Rudge, 13 Jodie Cunningham, 14 Naomi Williams, 15 Georgia Sutherland, 16 Darcy Stott, 17 Caitlin Casey, 18 Rachael Woosey, 19 Caitlin Maylor, 20 Erin McDonald, 21 Amy Taylor, 22 Rebecca Rotheram, 23 Lucy McColm, 24 Alyx Bridge, 25 Danielle McGifford, 26 Emma Lowe, 27 Hollie Brussels, 28 Georgina Holmes, 29 Hollie Bawden

Rugby League World predicts: 2nd

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 508 (May 2025)