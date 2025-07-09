Leeds Rhinos clarify Sam Lisone exit after Ian Blease makes salary cap comments

LEEDS RHINOS sporting director Ian Blease has revealed that “salary cap constraints” stopped the West Yorkshire club from keeping Sam Lisone.

Lisone was confirmed as a Hull FC player last night, signing a two-year deal and becoming the Black and Whites’ first confirmed recruit for 2026 and beyond.

The Samoan international joined the Rhinos in 2023 from NRL side Gold Coast Titans, initially on a two-year contract.

But, the 31-year-old has been an ever present for Leeds this season, making 19 appearances off the bench – which makes his exit at the end of the season even more bitter.

Now Blease has clarified the salary cap situation, saying: “We will be sad to see Sam leave the club and we were speaking to his management about a potential deal for 2026.

“He has been able to secure a long-term deal on terms that we were unable to match within our salary cap constraints. W

“We are committed to building our squad and rewarding success, unfortunately that means in a salary cap sport that you can not keep everyone all the time.

“Sam has produced his best rugby under Brad Arthur and I am sure he will remain committed to the group so he finishes his time at the club in the best possible manner.”