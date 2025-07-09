Salford Red Devils change directors as key figure in ownership group departs

SALFORD RED DEVILS have had another change in directorship as Steven Englander joins the club in place of Kurt Graver.

According to Companies House, Graver – who was part of the new ownership group that took over in March – had his appointment was terminated month with Englander being appointed as a director on the same date.

When delving into Englander further, Companies House reveals that he is a director of seven other companies: AD Business Services Limited, Beyond Vision Corporate Solutions, Rebel Corporate Services, RedHat Capital, AD Supplies & Consulting, AD Group Global Limited and Accounts Direct.

Englander has joined the Red Devils as an executive director.