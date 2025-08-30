Max Simpson cleared of serious injury as Brad Arthur assesses Leeds Rhinos win

MAX SIMPSON suffered no serious injury after his withdrawal from Leeds Rhinos’ 0-34 victory at Hull FC.

The youngster was making his first senior appearance for the club in more than three years, following a number of setbacks in his recovery from a fractured ankle.

But play was stopped for ten minutes in the second half to allow for Simpson to be treated for a suspected neck injury.

The 21-year-old came off on an stretcher and went to hospital for checks.

Leeds said in a statement: “As a precaution following soreness in his neck, the Rhinos medical team stretchered Simpson from the field and he was taken to hospital in Hull to be checked over.

”He was released a soon while after to return home to Leeds.

”We would like to thank the Hull FC medical staff who were on hand to offer assistance to the Rhinos’ own medical team and the ambulance and hospital staff who looked after Max.

”We would also like to thank the well-wishers from both clubs who have been in touch.”

Meanwhile coach Brad Arthur was pleased to see Leeds find a way to control the game after a slow start.

“We’re really good at our responses at the minute to any adversity and getting on with the job,” he said.

“Early on we didn’t have the same level of energy, but we hung in there and that’s what good teams do.

“We just needed a spark and, once we got that, we have that ability to put on back-to-back tries to give us breathing space.

“Jake (Connor) is doing a good job controlling games for us, he’s evolving as a game manager and (Brodie) Croft’s playing a really good support role with his communication and physicality.”