Leeds Rhinos display ‘more like us’ – but lessons to learn for Sam Burgess

BRAD ARTHUR said the Leeds Rhinos performance was “more like us” in a thrilling 26-22 victory over Warrington Wolves.

After two defeats on the spin, Leeds came from behind to stun previously unbeaten Warrington and coach Arthur said: “It was gritty.

“We made a couple of errors but it wasn’t going to be perfect. The boys have to understand we can enjoy winning by four or six points.

“We don’t have to win by 40 every week. I think over the last two weeks that’s been our problem.

“When teams have a dig against us we’ve got to bite down. Teams aren’t going to roll over. I liked our attitude towards how we needed to play today.”

Despite a Maika Sivo treble taking him to 14 tries in six games for the club, Arthur was disappointed the winger didn’t score four.

“They (Warrington) did a good job on him in the second half and scrambled well,” said the coach.

“He did a good job but I’m expecting he scores one of those (chances) at the back end for us.”

Warrington coach Sam Burgess refused to criticise his players, saying: “I think it was a tough game in a lot of aspects. The conditions were really tough to manage.

“Defensively we could have been a little bit better, but we’ll take a lot of lessons out of that and do better next week.

“We’ve been learning as we go. We got a couple of things wrong tonight but I loved our effort, we never gave in, we just lacked some polish.

“They have some devastating players who gave us problems, but it’s back to the drawing board and we go again next week.”