Injury Corner: Castleford, York, St Helens, Leigh, Warrington and Catalans suffer concerns

CASTLEFORD TIGERS got their second victory of the season with a 40-28 triumph over Bradford Bulls, but they had to do so without Semi Valemei for an hour after the winger sustained a head knock.

It was a quadruple whammy for York Knights following their 26-14 loss to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night, with Toa Mata’afa dislocating his elbow and Sam Wood dislocating his finger.

To make matters, Ben Jones-Bishop injured his foot whilst Danny Richardson didn’t make the team at all following a quad injury.

St Helens were demolished 52-10 by reigning champions Hull KR the same night, and things were made worse with Mark Percival leaving the field early with a leg issue.

Leigh Leopards needed golden-point to overcome Toulouse Olympique on Saturday evening, but Adrian Lam had concerns afterwards for Jack Hughes (ankle) and Tesi Niu (hamstring).

Catalans Dragons suffered two injuries in the 24-20 loss to Hull FC on Sunday too, with Alrix Da Costa succumbing to a calf injury early on whilst Benjamin Garcia failed an HIA.

Kelepi Tanginoa left the field early for Warrington Wolves in their 26-22 loss to Leeds Rhinos with a groin issue, whilst Luke Yates didn’t make the start at all.