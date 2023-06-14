Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano set for heart surgery following stroke

Leeds Rhinos have revealed that New Zealand international Zane Tetevano, 32, suffered a stroke whilst training a number of weeks ago.

The quick actions of the medical staff present, emergency services, and the fantastic team at Leeds General Infirmary ensured Tetevano received swift treatment and he has made an excellent recovery. Further tests revealed he has a hole in the heart which caused the stroke which will be surgically repaired soon.

The cardiologist has advised that Tetevano can continue non-impact aerobic training in order to maintain his fitness but he is not yet cleared to play contact sport with the forward still hoping to get back on the field at some stage.

Tetevano has set up a JustGiving page to support the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund which supports children and adults born with congenital heart defects across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire. Working alongside the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit at Leeds Genral Infirmary, the fund is well known for their annual Wear Red Day. Fans can support Zane’s fundraising here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/zane-tetevano-1686739815576

Commenting on the news Tetevano said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the club’s medical staff, the paramedics, doctors and nurses who looked after me when I collapsed. I knew I was in the best possible care and I owe them alot, especially our medical team, who reacted so quickly on the field, I will never know how lucky I was. I am confident that I will be ready to return to action as soon as I am cleared to do so.”

Leeds Rhinos Performance Director Richard Hunwicks added, “Zane is one the fittest players at the club and someone for whom training is such a big part of his life. It is important that he continues to train to give himself the best possible chance of making a full recovery. As a performance department, we always aim to work to options that the players can do when they are in periods of rehabilitation.

“He is unable to do normal contact training because of the medication he is on whilst awaiting surgery and has to train at a lower intensity than he is used to. Mentally that can be a challenge for a professional athlete. The chance to take part in the Leeds 10k is a great way to lift his spirits and be part of a team whilst doing it. This is a great opportunity to do something with Zane that supports his physical and mental well being.”

Leeds Rhinos Head of Medical Services Vas Mani added, “The quick actions of the medical staff present at the time and the fantastic team at LGI ensured Zane received swift treatment and he has made an excellent recovery.

“We are now focusing on the next stage of his treatment and will continue to support Zane during the coming weeks. He has been very positive throughout this challenging time which is a testament to his character. We expect Zane to make a full recovery and be medically fit to return to play before the end of the season.”