Leeds Rhinos fullback Luke Hooley makes switch to Super League rivals

LEEDS RHINOS fullback Luke Hooley has made the switch to a Super League rival after just season in the colours of the Headingley outfit.

As such, Hooley has now signed a two-year deal with Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2024 season.

Hooley began playing rugby at amateur side, Dewsbury Moor before moving to Bradford Bulls’ academy at just 16. He joined Batley Bulldogs in 2020 and played in the 2022 Championship Grand Final with current Tigers assistant coach, Craig Lingard at the helm.

In 2023, Hooley joined Leeds Rhinos and made his Super League debut in March. While at Leeds, Luke went on loan back to Batley and featured in this year’s 1895 Cup Final.

Upon signing, the 25-year-old said: “I’m buzzing it’s finally done and I can focus on a massive 2024 pre-season for me personally and can look forward to the season ahead. I’m always grateful to Leeds for my debut and eight games under my belt so now my goal is to nail down a weekly spot in a super league team.

“He’s done a lot for me Craig (Lingard) and I can’t thank him enough, he gave me my shot at Batley and I took that opportunity with both hands, I’m expecting to do the same at Castleford with him as the assistant.

“The Cas fans can expect me to give everything, try my best at everything I do and work hard for the team hopefully scoring some more tries.”

