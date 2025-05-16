Leeds Rhinos’ game with Wakefield Trinity selected for BBC coverage

LEEDS RHINOS’ upcoming Super League derby with Wakefield Trinity has been selected for TV coverage on BBC Two.

It means the kick-off time on Saturday, May 31 has been put back two hours to 4.30pm, while the preceding Women’s Super League tie between Leeds and Wigan Warriors will now begin at 2pm.

The Leeds-Wakefield fixture is the Rhinos’ annual MND Awareness game, meaning the cause will get more exposure being televised by the BBC as well as Sky Sports.

It is set to be a poignant occasion, coming two days before the first anniversary of Rob Burrow’s death, aged 41, after a battle with motor neurone disease.

Leeds will play in a special kit, released in tribute to club legend Burrow, for the match with £10 from the sale of every replica donated to the MND Association.

Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said: “I would like to thank RL Commercial, Sky Sports and the BBC for working with us to allow us to show this game to the biggest possible audience.

“Our MND Awareness games are always special occasions and I am sure this will be a tremendous showcase for Super League, especially coming a week before BBC’s extensive coverage of the Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.”