NRL leaders Canterbury Bulldogs fight back once again – despite remarkable Sydney Roosters try

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 24 SYDNEY ROOSTERS 20

TOM SMITH, Accor Stadium, Friday

MATT BURTON’S late solo try sealed the Bulldogs’ second big comeback in as many weeks, reeling in the Roosters to improve their record to 9-1.

The Tricolours led 14-0 at the break before Canterbury mounted their fightback.

Rugby union convert Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a solo try that will appear on highlight reels for decades to put the Roosters in control with ten minutes left, kicking to himself around the right corner post.

But Burton bamboozled some tired defenders to complete the Dogs’ second-half revival and advance his New South Wales selection claims.

A huge crowd of 30,000 flocked to Sydney’s Olympic Stadium despite the wet weather — a glimpse at the momentum stirring behind the top-of-the-table Bulldogs.

Canterbury overran a 20-0 half-time deficit in Canberra last Saturday with 32 unanswered points in the second half, and repeated the dose in front of their home fans against a historic rival.

Jaeman Salmon’s ankle injury last week opened the door for Luke Smith to make his NRL debut.

Absences in the forward pack are starting to cause Cameron Ciraldo some serious headaches, with Jacob Preston, Sitili Tupouniua and Josh Curran all suspended, plus Salmon and Samuel Hughes (ankle) injured.

He also lost Daniel Suluka-Fifita to a failed head-injury assessment within eight minutes of this clash.

Fresh off the bye, Trent Robinson’s roster continues to look healthier, with hard man Lindsay Collins returning from a six-week knee layoff from the bench.

However, there remains no room for English winger Dom Young, who now hasn’t featured in the top grade for a month.

With a Blues Origin jumper on the line, Spencer Leniu made an instant impact, smashing Max King with the opening carry but losing the ball in the ensuing play-the-ball.

Tedesco’s slick hands quickly handed Nawaqanitawase the opening try inside six minutes.

Then King’s high tackle on a falling Hugo Savala handed Sandon Smith two points with the kicking tee.

Smith couldn’t quite streak the length of the field after snaffling a Stephen Crichton kick, but Collins soon crossed from close range, doing his Maroons hopes no harm.

The Doggies emerged from the sheds down by 14 — but they’re not afraid of a second-half chase.

The comeback began with Bailey Hayward skipping through the Chooks’ line then finding Viliame Kikau to score.

And although a desperate Nawaqanitawase denied Marcelo Montoya, there was no stopping Toby Sexton from punishing an Egan Butcher error.

Once Bronson Xerri wriggled through the Roosters’ under-siege goal-line defence, the Bulldogs poked their noses in front.

However, there was a twist in the tale.

Nawaqanitawase scored his Harlem Globetrotter try to square things up, and Smith’s clutch kick gave the Roosters a slender advantage.

But Burton stepped up to become the hero with six minutes on the clock, before the hosts repelled the Roosters’ late raids at an equalising score.

GAMESTAR: Matt Burton’s game-deciding try and expert kicking game in the wet led his Bulldogs to their ninth win from ten games to open 2025.

GAMEBREAKER: Burton’s 74th-minute score snatched back the lead just in the nick of time.

MATCHFACTS

BULLDOGS

1 Connor Tracey

2 Jacob Kiraz

3 Bronson Xerri

4 Stephen Crichton

5 Marcelo Montoya

6 Bailey Hayward

7 Toby Sexton

8 Max King

9 Reed Mahoney

10 Daniel Suluka-Fifita

11 Viliame Kikau

12 Harry Hayes

13 Kurt Mann

Subs (all used)

14 Bailey Hayward

15 Kurtis Morrin

16 Lipoi Hopoi

17 Luke Smith

Tries: Kikau (50), Sexton (57), Xerri (63), Burton (74)

Goals: Burton 4/4

ROOSTERS

1 James Tedesco

2 Daniel Tupou

3 Billy Smith

4 Robert Toia

5 Mark Nawaqanitawase

6 Sandon Smith

7 Hugo Savala

8 Spencer Leniu

9 Connor Watson

10 Naufahu Whyte

11 Angus Crichton

12 Siua Wong

13 Victor Radley

Subs (all used)

14 Zach Dockar-Clay

15 Egan Butcher

16 Blake Steep

17 Lindsay Collins

Tries: Nawaqanitawase (6, 68), Collins (32)

Goals: S Smith 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 0-14; 6-14, 12-14, 18-14, 18-20, 24-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Max King; Roosters: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 0-14

Referee: Ashley Klein

Attendance: 30,166