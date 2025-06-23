Leeds Rhinos hand trial to rugby union player

LEEDS RHINOS have given an opportunity to 24-year-old Rugby Union player Jack Metcalf with a one month trial at the club.

A talented footballer as a youngster, he was an Academy player with Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers, before starting to play Rugby Union at West Park Leeds.

He made his senior debut with Leeds Tykes in 2019 and then moved to Sale Sharks, where he scored four tries in his 12 senior appearances before joining Ealing Trailfinders.

Metcalf scored nine tries in his 12 games for the London club, spending a brief period in Australia with Eastwood RFC before joining Doncaster, where he scored six tries in 12 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “We are pleased to give Jack an opportunity to join us on trial for a month. In Union, he has played full back, centre and wing and this will be a chance for him to test himself in Rugby League. He is a Leeds-lad and he has settled in well with the group already.”