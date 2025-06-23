Swinton Lions gain belief from big wins in League One push

SWINTON LIONS coach Paul Wood says their wins against the top sides this season should give them belief for the rest of the campaign.

Victories over North Wales Crusaders and Workington Town in recent weeks – backed up on Sunday by a win over struggling Keighley Cougars – have got them well in contention for what will be an increasingly tight race for the top four.

Wood told Lions TV: “Workington was a great win for us. We’ve beat two of the top three teams and that gives us some belief over what we can do.

“When we watched it back you could see some of the off-the-ball efforts which were made, and some of the defensive efforts were outstanding. We need to continue to do that.

“Anybody in this division can beat anybody on their day.”