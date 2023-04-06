Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley nominated for six awards

LEEDS RHINOS’ Headingley Stadium has been nominated for a special award in The Stadium Events & Hospitality Awards 2023.

The awards will take place at St Mary’s Stadium, home to Southampton FC on Thursday 8th June 2023.

The prestigious event aims to recognise the efforts and dedication shown by the catering, conference and events teams at every football and rugby stadium across the UK.

There will be a total of 14 different award categories presented on the evening, with Headingley included in the following categories:

Operations Team of the Year Award – Sponsored by Braehead Foods

This award recognises the often unseen behind-the-scenes teams that make stadium events run so smoothly. Judges are looking for teams which go above and beyond the call of duty to provide the very best service to customers.

Chef Team of the Year Award – Sponsored by Chef Works UK & Bragard

This award is judged by Salon Culinaire chefs as part of the live kitchen event at the HRC Event at ExCel in London. Chefs teams had one hour to prepare, cook and present a three-course menu suitable for their Club Chairman to entertain the Head of the FA or RFU to dinner.

Visiting Directors Awards – Football & Rugby – Sponsored by FC Business & Conference News

The Visiting Directors Award categories are voted for by Directors at each club. They are asked to nominate the club where they had the best away experience when travelling with their team. They are specifically asked to consider the welcome, service and catering when casting their votes. There will be an award for both rugby and football venues.

Non-Matchday Sales Team of the Year Award – Sponsored by Special Occasion Linen

This award recognises the best non-matchday sales team in stadium venues across the UK. Judges are specifically looking for teams demonstrating consistent growth, using new ideas to create unique and different events, whilst also providing value for money and overcoming any challenges.

Matchday Hospitality Award – Sponsored by Chefs & Events Staffing

Hospitality Award – Medium Stadium (1001 – 2000 hospitality seats) Matchday Hospitality

Reported by professional Salon Culinaire chef judges who experience hospitality at UK clubs this season using strict criteria. This award pitches all sized clubs against all, to announce the overall winning UK stadium.

Stadium Experience Chair Person, Collette Salmon, commented: “Stadium teams work tirelessly, striving to bring excellence in their venues for both matchday hospitality and non-matchday events.

“These awards aim to recognise and celebrate all of this hard work and commitment. Congratulations and best of luck to all of this year’s award nominees.

“We look forward to announcing the results at Southampton FC on 8th June.”